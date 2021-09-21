‘Jackass’ star Patty Perez dies aged 57

Jackass star Patty Perez has died at the age of 57, her family has confirmed.

The internet sensation and actor, who appeared in many Jackass skits of the years, passed away following health complications due to diabetes last Friday (September 17).

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay with funeral expenses, saying Perez was “a friend to everyone”.

“If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone,” wrote her daughter Priscilla on the page.

“We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her.”

Perez was known as “Goddess Patty” in the films, and played herself in a sketched called ‘Magic Trick’ and also starred in an episode of My Big Fat Fetish.

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that the cast of Jackass have accumulated over $24million (£17.3m) in medical bills over the franchise’s history.

The study from Nova Legal Funding calculated the cost of the Jackass team’s medical bills in total, examining 79 injuries incurred by members Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, Jason ‘Wee-man’ Acuña, and Preston Lacy.

The next film in the franchise, Jackass Forever, is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2022.