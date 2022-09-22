‘Jackass’ star Steve-O once went through 600 nitrous oxide cartridges in 24 hours

Jackass star Steve-O has said he once went through 600 cartridges of nitrous oxide in 24 hours.
The stuntman recently reflected on his history of drug use while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussing the hallucinations he would suffer.
Steve-O discussed being on cocaine and nitrous oxide for three days in a row, saying he wouldn’t sleep and would suffer hallucinations.
“That was when all the crazy shit would go down because I would be like awake on cocaine for three days and inhaling nothing but nitrous oxide,” he said.
He added: “And at that point is when shit starts popping off and people are walking around my apartment who are never physically there.
“Like actual fucking people, man, I watched a dude walk through my apartment and fucking pick up my bong and take a hit and blow out smoke and just walked through the wall. He was never fucking there. Ever.”
The Jackass performer also said he experienced tactile hallucinations where he could feel things which weren’t really happening.
Meanwhile, Jackass could be returning for a new TV series later this year courtesy of Paramount+.
“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said earlier this year.
No further details on returning cast members or potential stunts have been revealed yet, but the project would be hosted exclusively by Paramount+.