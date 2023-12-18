Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp announced for ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2024

Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp have been announced for the first Saturday Night Live of 2024.

Elordi – who stars as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and is best known as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria – will host on January 20 while actor/singer Rapp will appear as the musical guest on the show.

It comes after Barbie director Greta Gerwig made a surprise appearance on SNL at the weekend to introduce Billie Eilish, who sang two songs as the final musical guest of 2023.

Elordi, who stars in the new film Saltburn, was recently pitched to star in a new Twilight reboot as Edward Cullen alongside Jenna Ortega.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that a new TV series based on the original Stephanie Meyer book series was in the works.

Original Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke endorsed the idea of the actor playing Cullen in a recent podcast adding: “Have you seen Saltburn? He’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today. Exactly.”

Saltburn meanwhile was recently awarded four stars by NME and described as not “the most talked-about party of the year, but you shouldn’t miss it all the same”.

Elsewhere, Rapp is set to star in the forthcoming Mean Girls movie musical as Regina George. She previously took on the role for the Broadway adaptation of the 2004 film.

She also recently teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion on a new song called ‘Not My Fault’ for the film.

Mean Girls is set to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024. Directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, the revamped musical version is written by Tina Fey, who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury from the original film.

Other cast members include Angourie Rice, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps and Tim Meadows, the latter of whom returns as Principal Duvall.