Jacob Elordi spoofs Xzibit’s ‘Pimp My Ride’ in cancelled ‘SNL’ skit

Jacob Elordi and the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) have spoofed rapper Xzibit‘s hit MTV series Pimp My Ride – watch their skit below.

The skit, which can be seen below, did not air during the Elordi-hosted episode as it was cut for time constraints. However, the full skit has now been shared by the official SNL channel on YouTube.

In the clip, Elordi plays a janitor named Sergei, who works in the SNL writers’ office. After revealing that he was late to work because his car had broken down, Sergei is surprised with a revamped ride, courtesy of his co-workers, who enlisted the help of West Coast Customs to “pimp his ride”.

The skit also includes a cameo from iconic Pimp My Ride host, Xzibit himself. In the skit, Xzibit tells Sergei and the crew that the revamped car isn’t fit for driving and that he isn’t affiliated with “any of this shit”.

In other Jacob Elordi news, the actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of his SNL-hosting gig, where he spoke about season three of HBO’s hit teen drama series Euphoria.

When asked about the status of the show and if shooting will start soon, Elordi cheekily said to the talkshow host: “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi has enjoyed a wildly successful 2023. He starred as the iconic Elvis Presley in the Sofia Coppola-helmed biopic Priscilla, as well as his role as Felix Catton in the wildly viral Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell.