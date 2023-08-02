Jake Paul claims his father physically abused him in Netflix documentary

YouTuber Jake Paul has claimed he was physically abused by his father growing up in a new Netflix documentary.

In the latest episode of documentary series Untold, titled Jake Paul And The Problem Child, the social media star alleged that his “dad would slap the shit out of me” when he was younger.

“Our parents were really strict and mainly my dad – it was always Logan and I against him,” he added.

In the documentary, Jake’s older brother Logan said he preferred to describe their father Greg’s alleged actions differently. “Jake may throw around the word ‘abusive, I prefer ‘not quite legal’,” Logan said.

“Greg Paul is a fucking being,” he added. “He’s a menace. That guy’s intense.”

In response to the claims, Greg said he “never laid a hand” on his sons, but admitted he did throw Jake “on a couch a couple times”. “That’s what the fuck dads are supposed to do,” Greg said. “Welcome to life, get the fuck over it.”

Jake, who has become a professional boxer following his breakout on YouTube, said he was “understanding of why” his father was tough with him growing up. “I don’t resent it. That’s all he knew,” he added.

Logan, who is also a social media personality, went on to credit his father’s parenting for his success in life. “He was so hard and so tough on us that my brother and I’s imagination really started to flare up. So, one day we get a camera and we just start filming our lives,” he said.

“We’ve been through some shit dude. It wasn’t fun, it was fucking torture bro. But when you survive that shit you become tough as fuck.”

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child is available to stream on Netflix.

For help and advice on mental health: