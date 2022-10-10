Jameela Jamil calls out “hostile” ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ viewers

Jameela Jamil has responded to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law viewers who have been critical of the show, saying they “don’t need to be so hostile”.

The actor plays She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) rival Titania in the Disney+ series, which is set to release its finale on Thursday (October 13).

On October 3, Jamil shared her appreciation of the show on Twitter, writing: “As a huge Marvel fan. I have loved making this show. It’s for the people this genre forgot all these years, and those people love it and thank us every day.

“We didn’t stick to any old formula, and we still made it to number 1 in the ratings and we had a BLAST making it. MADNESS.”

The post attracted some negative feedback about the series, which prompted a follow-up post later the same day. “TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She Hulk,” Jamil wrote. “I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone.

“Some people FUCKING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

In response to a viewer who claimed she was being hypocritical, Jamil outlined some of the responses she’s received. “I was told I’m a diversity hire,” Jamil began. “I was told I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being shit. You tell me what is hostile?”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, from creator Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty), also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra and Tim Roth.

The series has featured a number of guest appearances, including Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Cox who reprised his role as Daredevil.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “What’s not kitschy, however, is Maslany’s performance. As anyone who’s seen her masterful turn in sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black will know, she’s a pro. You can’t help but root for the character she plays, and the same is true here whether she’s in Jen human form or as the musclebound She-Hulk.”