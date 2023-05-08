Jameela Jamil dropped out of ‘You’ season four audition due to sex scenes

Jameela Jamil has said she pulled out of auditioning for a role in You due to her reluctance to act in sex scenes.

The actor, best known for roles in The Good Place and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, was planning to audition for a supporting role in the Netflix show’s fourth season.

During an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast with You actor Penn Badgley and his co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Jamil revealed she pulled out of the audition after her character was “supposed to be quite sexy”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally,” Jamil said. “But that’s also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me. You know, I still wear the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way.

“I don’t do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t.”

She added: “And then you [Badgley] fucking came out and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore’. And I was like, I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw. But then I was like, I should have gone and done the fucking show.”

Badgley recently said he had asked You creator Sera Gamble if he could avoid doing sex scenes due to his marriage to singer Domino Kirke.

“Fidelity in every relationship, especially my marriage, is important to me,” Badgley said. “It just got to a point where I don’t want to do that.”

He added: “[Gamble] didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, she had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction.”

Netflix renewed You for a fifth and final season earlier this year, where writers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will replace Gamble as showrunner.