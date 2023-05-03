Jameela Jamil hits out at famous feminists for celebrating “known bigot” Karl Lagerfeld at 2023 Met Gala

Jameela Jamil has hit out the celebrities who attended the 2023 Met Gala, which honoured the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The actress accused the celebrities in attendance of supporting a “known bigot”, despite many of them being outspoken feminists.

Over the years, Lagerfeld came under fire for his comments about women with larger bodies. In 2009, he told German fashion magazine Focus that “no one wants to see curvy women”.

The Met Gala attendees paid tribute to Lagerfeld in various ways, including Jared Leto and Doja Cat dressing up as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

Accusing the celebrities of hypocrisy and selective cancel culture, The Good Place and She-Hulk star wrote on Instagram: “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors. And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.

“Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ, we had a year to course-correct here and not award the highest honour possible to a known bigot,” Jamil continued. “And everyone decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when convenient. Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important.

Taking to the comments, she added: “This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this.

“And it’s not just Hollywood here — the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up… If we carry on like this, don’t be shocked when we lose the next election.”

The 2023 Met Gala was attended by some of the biggest names in music, film, television and fashion, including Rihanna, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Michelle Yeoh, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, Pedro Pascal and many more.