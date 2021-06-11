Jameela Jamil reportedly cast in Marvel series ‘She-Hulk’

Jameela Jamil has reportedly joined the cast of Disney+’s She-Hulk, an upcoming series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The news was confirmed by Variety earlier today (June 11).

Jamil is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany, who is cast in the titular role. Jamil, known for her breakout role on The Good Place, will play the supervillain Titania. She joins Maslany along with a cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The show is reportedly a legal comedy centred around Maslany’s character, the attorney Jennifer Walters. Her character is the cousin of Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who grants his Hulk powers to her via a blood transfusion.

She-Hulk is led by head writer Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty), and co-directed by Kat Coiro (Single Parents) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever). Roth returns as The Abomination, the villain he previously portrayed in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton in its leading role.

After The Good Place concluded in 2020, Jamil has regularly appeared on television as the host of game show The Misery Index and as a judge on the HBO Max dance show Legendary.

She-Hulk is one of several MCU productions currently in the pipeline, including Hawkeye, Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. Marvel’s latest release, Loki, premiered on Weds (Jun 9) to critical acclaim.