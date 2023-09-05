James Buckley on why ‘The Inbetweeners’ can never return

James Buckley has explained why he believes The Inbetweeners can never return for a new season.

The actor, who played Jay Cartwright in the Channel 4 sitcom and its two film adaptations, told the Daily Mail that the characters wouldn’t be able to realistically behave the same way as they did in the original show.

“It was all justified because they were never the heroes,” Buckley said, referring to the antics of the sixth-former friendship group (via Lad Bible). “They were idiots and they got what they deserved.” He continued: “That’s why it can’t come back – you can’t have men in their late thirties acting like they’re in sixth form and getting away with that stuff.