James Buckley on why ‘The Inbetweeners’ can never return

James Buckley has explained why he believes The Inbetweeners can never return for a new season.

The actor, who played Jay Cartwright in the Channel 4 sitcom as well as its two film adaptations, told the Daily Mail recently that the original cast would not be able to realistically portray immature teenagers now they are adults.

“It was all justified because they were never the heroes,” Buckley said (via Lad Bible). “They were idiots and they got what they deserved.” He continued: “That’s why it can’t come back – you can’t have men in their late thirties acting like they’re in sixth form and getting away with that stuff.