James Corden announces that he’s leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

James Corden has announced that he’s leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

He announced the news on the latest episode of the show, which aired last night (April 28) in the US.

Corden will serve one more year on the show before departing next year after almost eight years hosting the show.

“This will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show,” Corden said in a monologue that you can watch below.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey—an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”



Corden took over the show from Craig Ferguson in 2015 and his time hosting the show has been marked by the number of big-name musical guests he’s had on the show during its ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment.

Guests over the years have included the likes of Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, Adele and J-Lo. Corden also joined Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir in an airplane during another segment on the show. Other popular segments included ‘Drop the Mic’ and ‘Crosswalk the Musical.’

CBS president and CEO George Cheeks in a statement: “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

Earlier this year, Corden tested positive for COVID-19 but said that he felt “completely fine” having been fully vaccinated and boosted.