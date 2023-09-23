James Corden opens up about possible ‘Gavin and Stacey’ return

James Corden has opened up about a possible Gavin and Stacey return in a new interview.

The 2019 Christmas special of the show left viewers on a cliffhanger as Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, proposed to Corden’s character Smithy. Created by Corden and Jones, Gavin and Stacey aired between 2007 and 2010 for three seasons. The show returned for a Christmas special in 2019.

Speaking to Sky News about a possible return, Corden said: “I genuinely don’t know if we’ll ever do another one. I think Ruth [Jones] and I would love to make something together again… I really don’t know with Gavin & Stacey. I think we feel so proud of that last special…

“I think, in a way, those characters, they live on, they carry on, they’re still out there somewhere living and breathing.

“Their lives carry on and we just sort of get together and open this portal and find out. Some people say to me, ‘I want to know what happens’. And I go, so do I!

“I don’t know… Maybe there’s something really perfect about it ending there. Can we truly fulfil people’s ambitions for it? I know it’s such an annoying answer, I’m aware of that, but I don’t know.”

Back in 2021, Corden teased the possibility of more episodes in the future. “As it stands there aren’t any plans to do more, but that’s not to say that there isn’t the want or the inclination to do one,” he told BBC Radio 2.

He added: “When we wrote that last special we never thought whether we’d make another, but that special ends on such a… it ends so open I think it would be a shame to leave it there. That’s certainly my feeling and I think Ruth feels the same.

“It doesn’t feel like the end of a book but the end of a chapter. If we did another that would be the end of it.”

Corden stepped down from The Late Late Show earlier this year.