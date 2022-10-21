James Corden has said the recent controversy around his ban from a New York restaurant is “beneath” him.

The Late Late Show host has been the subject of controversy in recent days following the news that he was banned from celebrity hotspot Balthazar due to “abusive” behaviour towards staff.

“James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” owner Keith McNally wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (October 17).

It emerged Wednesday (October 19) that the ban had been reversed after the comedian “apologised profusely” for his behaviour towards employees.

Now, the TV host has said he feels “zen” about the incident, adding that he thinks the controversy is “beneath” everyone.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?” Corden told The New York Times.

In the interview promote his series Mammals, the actor continued: “I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

He continued that he might address the incident on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

“I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it,” he said.

Elsewhere during the interview, which took place in another New York restaurant, the actor overheard a diner complaining to a waiter that her eggs were not cooked to her liking.

James Corden BANNED from Ryanair pic.twitter.com/JcmSgNA2fO — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 18, 2022

“Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It’s insane,” he said.

This week Corden has been the subject of various memes and internet jokes. Scottish Comedian Limmy, who has taken aim at Corden several times before, joked on Twitter: “I can no longer support James Corden.” Ryanair also issued the comedian a joke ban on Twitter.