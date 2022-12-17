James Corden says leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ is “terrifying”

James Corden has opened up on his feelings about leaving his role as the host of The Late Late Show, calling it a “terrifying” prospect.

Earlier this year, Corden confirmed that he’ll return to the UK full-time once he finishes the current season of the show, which he has hosted for eight years, in spring 2023 [via Variety].

Speaking on CBS Mornings yesterday (December 16), Corden said: “It’s such a wonderful job. It’s the best eight years of my life.

Advertisement

“It’s given me more than I ever could have dreamt it could be,” he said, adding: “Who walks away from such a thing?”

Corden went on, saying that he will be “a mess” during his last show, adding: “But the reason to leave is: we’re a long way from home, you know, in Los Angeles, and there’s people at home who are getting older, and we want our kids to know them and be around them.

“Anyone who’s got kids knows that feeling of just wanting to put down roots in a place where your family might — are gonna be.”

Watch the interview below.

Corden first announced his decision to leave the chat show back in April this year. “This will be my last year hosting the show,” he said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure.

Advertisement

“I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.”

He added: “I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there… this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

As part of his final season, the show hosted a London-based week of star-studded episodes, with the esteemed guests appearing on the show including President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel (Fast And Furious), Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Jamie Dornan (Belfast), John Boyega (Star Wars), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder, Westworld).

Since his announcement, a petition was launched to ‘ban’ his return to the UK and he’s been embroiled in controversies including allegedly stealing jokes from Ricky Gervais and Noel Fielding and admitted making a “rude ungracious comment” to a restaurant waiter in New York.