James Corden on why now’s the time to bring back ‘Gavin & Stacey’

He also revealed if we'll find out what happened on the fishing trip...

James Corden has discussed why he and Ruth Jones have decided to bring back Gavin & Stacey for a 2019 Christmas special.

The creators and writers of the hit sitcom revealed last month that the Shipman and Wests would be returning to our screens once again, with a one-hour episode set to air on BBC One this Christmas Day. Season 3, the show’s final run, came to an end back in 2010.

Now, Corden – who plays Smithy – has explained how he felt he “owed it to the characters” to check in on them almost a decade later.

“Let’s see what they’re doing,” said Corden in an interview with The Times. “We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.

“This sounds ridiculously deep, but none of us are promised tomorrow. We’re here for a minute, so you have to try to do it all. I’d rather regret something than not do it.”

While remaining tight-lipped over a specific plot of the special, Corden did say that the long-standing fishing trip mystery would “never” be explained.

The actor and writer also said that he and Jones had toyed with the special referencing Brexit and other current events, though they ultimately shelved the idea. “We just want the new show to be a nostalgic joy-bomb,” explained Corden.

Confirming the new episode in a statement last month, Corden and Jones said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”