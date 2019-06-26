James Corden shares first picture from rehearsal for ‘Gavin & Stacey’ Christmas special

Woohoo!

James Corden has posted a snap of the Gavin & Stacey cast at work for the show’s Christmas special.

In May, the actor and TV presenter revealed that he and co-writer Ruth Jones had been writing a script for a one-off comeback episode.

Now, he’s shared a photograph of the cast gathered round a table with the caption: “Rehearsals!”

The iconic sitcom will return for the seasonal episode in December 2019, some nine years after it drew to a close.

Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007 and followed the lives of Gavin (Mathew Horne), an office worker from Essex and Stacey (Joanna Page), an ordinary girl from South Wales, who fell in love after speaking on the phone at work every day. While focusing on their lives, the show also explored their colourful cast of friends and family – including Smithy (Corden), Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon).

It went on to become one of BBC Three’s most successful sitcoms – bagging a host of awards including two BAFTAs and Best TV comedy at the British Comedy Awards.

Corden is currently the host of The Late Late Show in the US, which in one feature sees him invite celebrities into his car for a Carpool Karaoke sing-a-long and brief interview.