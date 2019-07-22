The cast of ‘Gavin & Stacey’ get the FaceApp treatment in new filming update from James Corden

10 years is a long time...

Filming has begun for the new Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey, and James Corden has shared a new update from the filming of the show.

Putting the lead members of the cast – himself as Smithy, Mat Horne as Gavin, Joanna Page as Stacey and co-creator Ruth Jones as Nessa – through the viral FaceApp, the quartet are looking very well in their old age.

“Filming for the new special is going well. Here’s a first look at the Gavin and Stacey cast 10 years on. Basically nothing’s changed x,” Corden tweeted.

Corden and Jones revealed back in May that the show would be back for a one-off special ten years after it finished.

The pair said in a statement: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

“We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Joanna Page revealed recently that the script for the one-off special made her cry upon first reading, saying: “When we had the read-through, I walked in and it was so emotional. I hadn’t seen so many of the cast for so many years.I kept touching everybody’s face and saying, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s you – I’ve missed you so much’.

“Then we sat down to read the script and it was like we’d never been away. We all came together like a big ­family. It was really lovely. We had a right laugh.”

She continued: “The script is brilliant. It’s really good. It made me cry, it made me laugh and it made me think, ‘I just want to spend Christmas with this family’. I think fans will love it. It’s quite nostalgic, but it also feels quite modern and funny. We start filming it in a couple of weeks and I can’t wait to get started.”