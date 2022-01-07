James Corden tests positive for COVID-19

James Corden is the latest Hollywood name to test positive for COVID-19, as he confirmed via social media.

The Late Late Show host took to Instagram to reveal the news. “I just tested positive for covid 19,” he wrote. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.”

Corden will not be hosting episodes of the talk show this week while he recovers. The news of his diagnosis comes just days after fellow talk show hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” tweeted Meyers on January 4. His shows were also cancelled this week until he was clear of the virus.

Fallon also took to Instagram to confirm that his symptoms were mild thanks to his vaccination.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”

He added: “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.”

You can see Corden’s post below:

Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus. Sharing a video, he described some of his symptoms, which he said was “like a cold – I have scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose”.

BTS members RM, Jin and Suga all tested positive for the virus last month, while Bryan Adams revealed in November that he had contracted Coronavirus for the second time.

Meanwhile, Sundance film festival has ditched the in-person element of its 2022 programme as Omricron cases continue to rise.

A hybrid version of the festival was due to kick off from January 20, with guests due to travel into Park City, Utah, to attend film screenings and in-person events.

However, with recent reports revealing that there were 14,700 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Utah, the festival’s organisers made the decision on Wednesday (January 5) to pull all physical gatherings.