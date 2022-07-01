Jamie Campbell Bower’s ‘Stranger Things’ makeup took seven hours a day

Jamie Campbell’s Vecna makeup in Stranger Things took seven hours to complete every day.

Prosthetics designer Barrie Gower recently told NME about the lengthy process to bring to life the character for The Duffer Brothers, who wanted “their own iconic villain”.

Gower explained they created Vecna by making a plaster cast around Campbell Bower from head-to-toe. “It was a really lengthy process of generating the 25 different moulded pieces that made up his makeup,” he said.

He went on to reveal the process took between six and eight hours every day, saying: “It was just this massive production line.

“We shot 25 days with Jamie and every day needed a brand new set of appliances because when we removed them at the end of the day, we needed to use a mineral oil which destroyed all the fragile, delicate edges where everything overlapped.”

Campbell Bower recently revealed he would listen to Placebo‘s cover of ‘Running Up That Hill’ to help him get out of character as Vecna on the set of Stranger Things.

“Escaping Vecna… I’m a huge fan of Placebo,” he said. “I love Placebo. And obviously Placebo covered Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ sometime in, I dunno, I guess it must have been the late ’90s, early 2000s. And so I would go with that.

“Why not stick to the theme that’s already in the show? But the song is so beautiful, we love Kate Bush, we stan Kate Bush… Or if I’m being really naughty, if someone wanted me to be naughty, and they asked, ‘What would you pick?’, I would say, ‘I dunno, fucking Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the USA” or something bollocks like that.”

Vol.2 of Stranger Things season four premieres on Netflix today.