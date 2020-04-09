An amnesiac Janelle Monáe is the focus of the first teaser trailer for season two of Homecoming.

In the clip for Amazon’s TV thriller, Monáe awakens to find herself in a rowboat in the middle of a lake with no memory of how she got there.

What follows is a gripping selection of shots from the forthcoming series, including of PTSD patient Walter Cruz (Stephan James) and Geist wellness employee Audrey Temple (Hong Chau).

Advertisement

The second season finds Cruz trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and events at the Homecoming Initiative, where he’s become suspicious of underhand activity at the centre.

Temple, who works at Homecoming’s parent company Geist, is placed in into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder.

Amazon said of Monáe’s character in a synopsis: “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.”

Julia Roberts, who portrayed a the protagonist social worker at the Homecoming facility in Heidi Bergman in season one, will not return for season two but remains as an executive producer.

Advertisement

Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack also star in the second season of Homecoming, which arrives on Amazon on May 22.