Jansen Panettiere’s cause of death has been confirmed, with The Walking Dead star dying due to heart complications.

The star’s passing was confirmed last week, after law enforcement officials were called to his home in New York on Sunday, February 19.

In a new statement, his family – which includes sister Hayden Panettiere – said that his “heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile” and “his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit”.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered,” they said in a statement to ABC News.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” they confirmed.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Panettiere starred in Disney Channel comedy Even Stevens with Shia LaBeouf and Nick Spano, as well as Hope & Faith, Third Watch, Blue’s Clues, Everybody Hates Chris, The Last Day Of Summer, The Babysitters, Major Crimes, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown, The Perfect Game and Summer Forever.

He also notably appeared briefly on The Walking Dead in 2019 as Hilltop Colony resident Casper, and worked with his sister Hayden a number of times, notably on 2004’s Tiger Cruise, 2005’s Racing Stripes and 2012’s The Forger.

Panettiere was also a budding artist and regularly shared his work on Instagram, including paintings, designs for clothing, shoes and accessories.