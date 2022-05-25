Japanese Breakfast to make guest appearance in ‘Helpsters’ season three

Japanese Breakfast will feature as a musical guest on the Apple TV+ show Helpsters.

From the makers of Sesame Street, Helpsters is a children’s show about a group of monsters who work together to solve the problems of customers in their shop. The first season launched alongside Apple TV+ in 2019, with the third season set to debut on Friday (May 27).

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner performs a track with Cody and her friends in the third season. In a clip on Consequence, Zauner sings a track called ‘I Like Fancy Fins’, about how fish have fins in all shapes and sizes.

The new season will feature guests Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren and Judy Gold. Other musical guests include Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown and Claud.

Whether you need to plan a birthday party or a day at the beach, there's no problem the #Helpsters can't solve! Catch all new episodes for the whole family on May 27th, streaming on @AppleTVPlus! pic.twitter.com/BkvkQWZBUn — Sesame Studios (@sesamestudios) May 24, 2022

Previous guest stars have included Matt Berninger from The National, Jason Mraz and Norah Jones.

Japanese Breakfast made her debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, performing two tracks, ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’, from her latest album ‘Jubilee’.

Speaking to NME at Coachella last month, the singer-songwriter provided an update on the film adaptation of her 2021 memoir, Crying In H Mart.

“I’m writing the screenplay,” Zauner said. “I finished the first draft and I’m working on revisions right now. I’ve never done this before, so I don’t know what the next steps are! I think I finish the revision and we give it to the studio and see what their revisions are and then I do those and then hopefully they go off and make the movie.”