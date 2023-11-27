Jasmine Jobson breaks silence on “bittersweet” ‘Top Boy’ finale

Top Boy star Jasmine Jobson has broken her silence on the series’ cliffhanger ending.

The show came recently to an end after five seasons – the last three of which were released on Netflix.

Following the lives of Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) around the fictional Summerhouse estate, the show concludes with a huge shock as Sully is fatally shot through a car window by a mystery assailant.

Advertisement

Speaking about the scene and whether her character Jaq Lawrence is behind Sully’s death, Josbon told The Guardian: “I can’t tell you that.

“I have no idea,” she went on to admit. “Everybody’s asking. I’m hearing so many conspiracy theories. I like hearing everything, but I’ve no idea.”

Josbon also reflected further on saying goodbye to the show, saying: “I absolutely adore Jaq, too. It was so bittersweet to let her go.”

Meanwhile, speaking after the release of the final season, Walters expressed his wish that the show had been written by a Black writer, the series having been penned by 67-year-old Irish writer Ronan Bennett.

“It would have been ideal for Black people’s stories to have been told by a Black person,” he told The Times. “So I did scrutinise Ronan. But understanding the people he consulted for the script was key.”

Advertisement

He added that the show would be different if it had begun now: “That may not be great for Ronan, but it’s huge for people like me.

“I was one of the few Black actors allowed on TV before this wave of diversity, so seeing Black writers being championed feels amazing. Yet it’s a fight. It’s always a fight.”

In NME‘s five-star review of the final season, we wrote: “Despite the sprawling, messy world he’s built over more than a decade, Bennett pulls it off beautifully. Not a second is wasted, with big moments happening right up until the final credits roll. It seems certain that we’ll be talking about Top Boy for years to come.”