Jason Bateman appeared as part of last night’s (February 28) virtual Golden Globes ceremony from Jennifer Aniston’s home.

The actor, who was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Ozark, was revealed by Aniston herself to be at her own house.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Friends star shared a series of pictures of him in her home alongside his daughters as he sat in front of a laptop.

“Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him,” she captioned one picture, while also pointing out a photo in the foreground of herself and her father.

jason bateman in jennifer aniston’s instagram stories, he went to her house to film for the golden globes! pic.twitter.com/2Ff33kBDQX — best of jason bateman (@badpostbateman) March 1, 2021

“My paint by numbers finally found its calling,” she added on a video, in which Bateman is watching hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s opening monologue.

While Bateman questions whether they were each in the same city – the pair were hosting from opposite sides of the country – Aniston is then heard saying: “Focus focus”.

She capped the series off with a picture of the crew that helped make the appearance happen, noting: “It takes a village”.

Bateman didn’t end up winning his category in the end, losing to Josh O’Connor for The Crown.

The Crown ended up the big winner in the TV categories for the night, taking home Best Television Series – Drama alongside acting wins for O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson. Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit also scored multiple wins.

In terms of film, the big winners were Nomadland, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Soul, with the former also making history with a Best Director win for Chloé Zhao, who became only the second woman to win the award.