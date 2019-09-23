Jason Bateman gets the meme treatment after brilliant reaction to Emmys win

"Wow. That is something."

Jason Bateman has been given the meme treatment after reacting to his Emmy win with a mixture of shock and confusion.

The US star scooped the prize for best directing for Ozark at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

But he unwittingly transformed into a meme after being caught off guard at his first win as a director.

Bateman had faced stiff competition against standout episodes of Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Wow,” said Bateman after winning. “That is something.”

Sharing a clip of the moment in question, one user wrote: “Jason Bateman proving once again he can be hilarious without saying a word.”

Another said: “Slow motion of the greatest reaction ever to winning an award. Jason Bateman. The best.”

A third joked: “I need friends who are as excited for my achievements as Laura Linney is for Jason Bateman’s.”

Bateman also gave social media users plenty of ammunition after he was roasted by talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

Gently mocking Bateman, Kimmel said: “Who would sit behind a desk and pretend to be interested in Jason Bateman’s vacation stories?”

Social media users also had a chance to mock the ceremony after Kim Kardashian was laughed at for daring to suggest that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is “real”.