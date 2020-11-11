Jason Momoa has said his family was “completely in debt” and “starving” after Game of Thrones.

The actor played warlord Khal Drogo in the first season of the HBO show, but the character was killed off before the show became hugely successful.

In an interview with InStyle, Momoa said he and his wife Lisa Bonet, along with their two children, struggled for years after he left the fantasy show in 2011.

Advertisement

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” he said. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

One of the biggest scenes Jason Momoa starred in on Game of Thrones was on the wedding night between Khal Drogo and Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen.

The series sees Khal rape Daenerys, although the scene was consensual in the books written by George R.R. Martin.

Discussing Clarke’s storyline in the first season, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister on the show, had said: “For Emilia to play that in Series One was really tough and degrading, because what that character goes through is horrific.”

He added: “Why did the wedding scene change from the consensual seduction scene that excited even a horse to the brutal rape of Emilia Clarke? We never discussed it. It made it worse, not better.”

Advertisement

Showrunner DB Weiss responded to Martin’s concerns saying: “[W]e just didn’t have that amount of time and access to the character’s mind. It turns too quickly.

“It was something the actors themselves felt wasn’t gelling. They weren’t able to find an emotional handhold.”

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa will next be starring in Dune, opposite Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.