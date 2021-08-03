Jason Momoa has called out a journalist for asking him about the rape scene in Game of Thrones.

The actor, who played Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series, reflected on being questioned about the scene between his character and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) which ends in rape during the pilot episode.

Momoa was questioned about the depiction of sexual assault in Game of Thrones, which diverts from author George R.R. Martin’s intentions with the sex scene in the original book, during a recent interview with The New York Times.

“Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style,” Momoa initially said. “You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was.

“It’s not my job to go, ‘Would I not do it?’ I’ve never really been questioned about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

Momoa later reached out to the journalist after the interview had been completed to criticise him for asking about the Game of Thrones scene.

“When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that,” the actor said.

“It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We’re not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, ‘I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.’

“That never happens. So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.”

Last year, Jason Momoa revealed his family was “completely in debt” and “starving” after his character was killed off in Game of Thrones.