Jason Sudeikis jokes about ‘Ted Lasso’ success during ‘SNL’ monologue

Jason Sudeikis joked about the success of Ted Lasso during his appearance as host of Saturday Night Live last night (October 23).

The actor and comedian led the latest episode of the US sketch show, which also featured musical performances from Brandi Carlile.

During Sudeikis’ monologue, he discussed his past as a cast member on SNL for 10 years. “The last couple of years, though, I’ve been working on this Apple TV+ show called Ted Lasso,” he said. “Which somehow became a hit. It’s truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness.”

He continued to say the current SNL cast had been asking him for advice during preparation for the show. “Honestly, I found myself giving the same advice to every single person – win an Emmy,” Sudeikis said.

“And if you can, win two. Double up, that’s the best way to do it. It sets you up for success, I’ve found.” The actor won two Emmys at the 2021 Emmys earlier this year – Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, both for Ted Lasso.

In July, the star told Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus how Foo Fighters had inspired the hit sports sitcom. When [I was] on SNL, I would write a lot of sketches to music,” he explained during a conversation with the musician on the Apple podcast After School Radio.

“But ‘My Hero’ was the first time that I heard a song and I felt, I saw a whole movie about that song. At least my interpretation of it. I’ve never spoken to Gus [Brandt, tour manager] nor Dave [Grohl] or any of the guys in the band about what that song is about. Some of those themes are literally being used in season two of Ted Lasso, which I hadn’t put together until I put together this list.”

Ted Lasso season two premiered on Apple TV+ this summer. In a four-star review, NME said: “Ted Lasso is about more than just football: in season two we get to know the players better for their strength and their fearlessness, and we’re graced with empathetic, hopeful storylines that tell us that love does win.”