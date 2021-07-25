Jason Sudeikis says ‘Ted Lasso’ “isn’t a show…it’s a vibe”

Jason Sudeikis has spoken about his role in Ted Lasso in a new interview.

READ MORE: The biggest talking points from the Emmys 2021 nominations

Speaking to The Guardian, the star of the hugely popular Apple TV+ television series discussed his character’s popularity with viewers.

“It’s not a show, it’s not a character,” Sudeikis said of the programme, adding: “it’s a vibe, and the show trickles down as spillover from that vibe.”

Advertisement

Speaking about his character Ted’s humanity in the show, Sudeikis said working in the service industry at the start of his career helped him with developing the character.

He continued: “Whether it be retail in a grocery store, or Blockbuster Video, you have all sorts of people coming through. And at the checkout counter, the customer brings in all this energy, and you’re kind of like: ‘Why are you mad at me? We haven’t interacted long enough for you to be this cantankerous with me!’

“So you start to piece it together. I remember watching couples – you know, someone wanted to rent Independence Day and someone wanted to rent When Harry Met Sally, and then they’re fighting about it. Like, OK: both are worthwhile movies to watch, but you’re not fighting about the movie.”

“Michael Keaton played these guys, Tom Hanks played these guys, Jimmy Stewart played this type of guy. It might be vogue or whatever, but they are real people.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week (July 21), Sudeikis explained why he recently wore a jumper supporting England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at the premiere for season two of Ted Lasso.

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he said: “Well, Jadon, Marcus and Bukayo are three of the English footballers from their national team. Yeah, they’re the last young fellas that took the penalty kicks. They didn’t turn out the way that certainly England would have hoped, certainly a lot of us here in the States would have, too, and people worldwide.

“And they caught a lot of guff online, the three young Black men. And our show is rooted in both, you know, despising things like bullying and racism or whatnot, but it also is rooted and takes place in London, in England. And so yeah, it was just our way to use this big fancy premiere to spotlight them and let them know we got their back.”

Ted Lasso recently received 20 Emmy nominations, making it the most nominated first-season comedy ever. Among them, Sudeikis received a nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.