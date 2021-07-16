Jason Sudeikis showed his support for England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at the premiere for season two of his Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

The lead actor wore a shirt that bore the words ‘Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo’ at the red carpet event in Hollywood on Thursday (July 15).

Sudeikis’ support comes after the players were subjected to racist online attacks following England’s defeat in the 2020 Euros. Four people have been arrested in relation to the abuse. The attacks have been called out by Hollywood stars such as Tom Holland and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Jason Sudeikis at the @TedLasso Season 2 premiere shows some love for @England's Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka—the three players targeted with racial abuse after missing PKs in the Euro final ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oTzzEH8D35 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 16, 2021

Liam Gallagher and Dua Lipa were among figures in the music world voicing support for the England Euro 2020 football team

Among the outpouring of support, Manchester residents flocked to a local mural of Rashford to lay notes and flowers. “Overwhelmed. Thankful. Lost for words,” the footballer wrote on Twitter.

Overwhelmed. Thankful. Lost for words ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PXC5H2GDtB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 13, 2021

In Ted Lasso, Sudeikis plays an American football coach sent to manage a London-based Premier League team.

The Apple TV+ show became a slow burn success during the pandemic. This week, it was announced that it had received 20 Emmy nominations. It is the most nominated first-season comedy ever. Among them, Sudeikis has received a nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Elsewhere, he has won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor and Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

The 12-episode second season of Ted Lasso debuts July 23.