Jay Leno reveals “brand new face” after car fire injuries

Jay Leno has revealed his “brand new face” after suffering third-degree burns in a garage fire.

The comedian showed off his healed face during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (March 1), where he recalled the incident which took place on November 12 last year.

“This is a brand new face, it’s unbelievable,” Leno said. I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it caught fire.”

He joked: “Apparently I had been eating a Flamin’ Hot Dorito and when I bit into it, it set my face on fire. It was all third-degree burns, it was pretty bad.”

Leno previously explained the accident happened while working on the undercarriage of a 1907 White Motor Co steam car with his long-time friend Dave Killackey.

“With a steam car, you have gasoline, but you also have a vaporiser which is heated by a pilot light to turn water into steam,” Leno told People.

The pair decided to blow some air into the fuel line in an attempt to unclog it, which is when Leno “got a face full of gasoline” as a result.

“I knew how close I was to the pilot light and I thought, ‘Uh oh,’” Leno recalled. “It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

The former Tonight Show host spent nine days at Grossman Burn Centre in West Hills, California, where he underwent two skin-grafting surgeries for his burns.

Just months after the incident, Leno broke his collarbone, two ribs and cracked his kneecaps in a motorcycle accident in January.