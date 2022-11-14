Jay Leno seriously burned after “flash fire” in LA home garage

Jay Leno has been rushed to hospital with facial burns after one of his cars burst into flames.

The US comedian cancelled a performance in Las Vegas scheduled for Sunday night (November 13) after suffering the “very serious medical emergency,” according to People Magazine (via Sky News).

A representative for Leno described the incident as a “flash fire” as the explosion broke out in the garage of Leno’s Los Angeles home.

Advertisement

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno has since told NBC News in a statement.

A spokesperson for Leno added that he “wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment” for injuries from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.

“He is in good humour and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes [and] wants to let everyone know he is doing well.”

Jay Leno left The Tonight Show in 2014 and has been a longtime car collector. He currently owns more than 200 vehicles and writes a column in Popular Mechanics magazine.

The comedian recently defended James Corden after the latter was banned briefly from New York restaurant Balthazar, calling the host of The Late Late Show “wonderful”.

Discussing the incident, Leno said: “It just made me laugh. I know James. He’s been wonderful to me. I never saw it, but when you’re in my city, you don’t see that side of people, so I have no idea.”