Jean Smart “doing well” as she recovers from heart procedure, says ‘Hacks’ co-star

Jean Smart’s Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder has confirmed that the actress is “doing well” following a recent heart procedure.

Last week, Smart confirmed that she had undergone a “successful heart procedure”, with production on season three of the acclaimed series paused for the meantime.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

Sharing an update, Einbinder – who plays Ava Daniels opposite Smart’s Deborah Vance on the show – spoke to Variety at last night’s (February 26) SAG Awards.

“She’s doing well. She’s recovering. We just visited her,” she shared, adding that production on Hacks season three should commence “not too long from now”.

Poppy Liu, who plays Kiki on the show, added: “She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her.”

Hacks follows Smart’s character Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian who needs to reinvent her act to stay relevant and is paired with young comedy writer Daniels, who is dealing with her own issues.

As well as Hacks, Smart recently starred on the big screen in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon as gossip columnist Elinor St. John.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Damien Chazelle’s bonkers biopic about the excess of Old Hollywood will bowl you over in the best way – but it might leave you scratching your head in confusion too.”