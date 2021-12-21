Jeff Garlin will still appear in ‘The Goldbergs’ through previously shot footage

It’s been revealed that Jeff Garlin will continue to appear in The Goldbergs through previously shot footage following his recent departure from the show.

The actor, who has played Murray Goldberg on the ABC sitcom since 2013, previously dismissed rumours he’d been fired from the series following allegations of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable.

A mutual agreement was reached last Wednesday (December 15) that Garlin will not return to the show, which is currently in the middle of airing its ninth season.

According to Variety, it’s now being reported that Garlin – who left the show as it was filming the 15th and 16th episodes of its 22-episode ninth season – will appear in the rest of the season through the use of off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin.

The actor will not film any new episodes of The Goldbergs, but his stand-in – who has previously featured in promotional materials for the show – has already been used, shot from the back, in group scenes since his departure.

Variety‘s report adds that because Garlin will continue to appear in the show in some form, he will continue to get paid, even though he won’t technically be working.

Speaking about the allegations earlier this month in Vanity Fair, Garlin – who also stars in Curb Your Enthusiasm – acknowledged an HR investigation into his behaviour had been ongoing for the past three years.

“Well, to be honest with you, there is no story,” Garlin said. “We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace.

“Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace – I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”