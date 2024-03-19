Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus in new series from ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ creator

Jeff Goldblum is set to play a neurotic, paranoid version of Zeus in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy Kaos – check out the teaser trailer below.

The show, which will premiere on the streamer later in 2024, is created and written by Charlie Covell, best known for helming the Channel 4 comedy-drama The End of the F***ing World.

Goldblum plays a darkly comic, contemporary version of the king of the gods, whose sense of status is threatened when he wakes up one morning and finds a wrinkle on his forehead.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

As the official synopsis describes, Zeus believes the wrinkle “to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in, and Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming. As his paranoia takes hold, the God of Gods – seeing signs everywhere – starts to dangerously self-destruct.”

“And he’s right to be worried. Zeus’ one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure).”

The show will run for eight episodes, with additional writing coming from Georgia Christou. David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Fargo) will play Hades, Janet McTeer (Ozark, The Menu) portrays Hera and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) will take the role of Poseidon.

Also co-starring are Nabhaan Rizwan, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, Billie Piper and Suzy Eddie Izzard.

Last year, Goldblum released his latest EP with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, ‘Plays Well With Others’, including collaborations with artists including Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel.

Goldblum has also shared multiple behind-the-scenes duets that he has done over the years with his Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill, including a version of The Everly Brothers‘ ‘Bye Bye Love’ and the old standard ‘I Remember You’.