Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s family say Netflix series has “retraumatised” family

A family member of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has said they were “retraumatised” by the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

One person took to social media after the episodes were released globally yesterday (September 22) to discuss the scene featuring Rita Isbell, the older sister of Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man who was killed by Dahmer between 1978 and 1991.

The scene featuring Isbell, played by DaShawn Barnes in the series, has gone viral online, comparing the real-life footage of the 1992 trial with Ryan Murphy’s recreation.

Advertisement

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge right now, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed about this show,” one Twitter user named Ericthulu tweeted while sharing the clip.

“It’s retraumatising over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

He added: “Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD.”

On Instagram, Eric shared another post, writing: “No I will not be watching [Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story].

“No my family is not happy. RIP to my cousin Errol Lindsey and all the other victims.”

Advertisement

A synopsis for the new series starring Evan Peters as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer reads: “DAHMER shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is streaming on Netflix now.