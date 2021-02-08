Jeffrey Dean Morgan has teased the “remote possibility” of a spinoff for his Walking Dead character Negan.

The star has portrayed the villainous character since season six of the AMC show, though speculation has grown recently that he could get his own show.

Asked by a fan on Twitter whether a spinoff was a “remote possibility”, Morgan answered: “I think there are many remote possibilities. We shall see.”

I think there are many remote possibilities. We shall see. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

His latest tweet echoes his words from a few months ago when he was asked a similar question, the actor replying at the time: “We shall see. I’d like to think no doors are closed. A great character with many stories to tell. But again, much still to do here on twd! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that!”

We shall see. I’d like to think no doors are closed. A great character with many stories to tell. But again, much still to do here on twd! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 14, 2020

If a Negan show were to happen, it would join a number of other Walking Dead spinoffs currently in the pipeline, including a Carol and Daryl-centric series and a number of films focused on Rick Grimes. They follow spinoff shows Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The main series, meanwhile, is due to return for an extended season 10 after that season’s finale was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extension will consist of six episodes, before the show concludes with an 11th and final season.

In a recent trailer for the new episodes, we see Negan reunite with Maggie for the first time since he was released from jail.

Advertisement

The official synopsis for the extended season 10 reads: “We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

The Walking Dead will return to FOX on February 28 and air in the UK from the following day (March 1).