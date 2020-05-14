Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers speak in new Netflix series: first trailer released

The trailer for a new Netflix series about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has now been released. You can see the trailer below.

The four part docu-series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, comes almost a year after the financier died at a Manhattan jail while awaiting trail on alleged sex trafficking charges.

Directed by Lisa Bryant, the series will hear “frightening firsthand accounts some of the women who spoke out against Epstein,” according to a statement from Netflix.

Netflix also says it will reveal more details about a 2008 non-prosecution agreement where Epstein allegedly avoided jail by making a secret plea deal with the government.

“The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women,” Netflix added.

You can see the trailer here:

Describing the series, Netflix went on: “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes.

“Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring.”

“With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

“By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.”

The series will stream from May 27 on Netflix