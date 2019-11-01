Jeffrey Epstein scandal to be adapted for TV by ‘Succession’ producer

The new show will come to HBO

The saga around Jeffrey Epstein is set to be made into a TV show with the help of the team behind Succession.

The financier committed suicide in his prison cell in August before he could stand trial for sexual assault and trafficking of underage girls.

As Variety reports, the series plans to tell “the whole truth” about Epstein’s criminal activity, and the show, which will come to HBO, sees the network linking up with Succession‘s executive producer Adam McKay.

The series, which is as-yet-untitled, will be based upon an upcoming book on Epstein by the Miami Herald’s investigative reporter Julie K. Brown.

Brown will sit alongside McKay as an executive producer for the show.

The new series comes as part of a five-year deal signed by McKay for HBO and its new streaming service HBO Max.

The producer is also working on the third season of Succession, which is set for release next year.

Writing of Succession, NME‘s Christopher Hooton says the show has “quietly become the best show on TV”.

“Succession is one of the most promising television shows right now. Lacking the mass hysteria of shows like Euphoria or Big Little Lies, this HBO original has all the foundations to be a budding success.”