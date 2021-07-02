Jemaine Clement has confirmed that he is working on an action-adventure comedy series with longstanding collaborator Taika Waititi.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clement said that the show will feature long-form episodes, and is unlike anything that he has worked on before.

“We just started writing,” said Clement, who co-created both the TV and film versions of What We Do In The Shadows with Waititi.

“It’s an action-adventure comedy. It’ll be different from what I’ve usually done,” he added. “I’ve made three sitcoms now, and I hope this one is still funny but more of an adventure series.”

Clement first made his mark in 2007 with Flight Of The Conchords, which he created with co-star Bret McKenzie and James Bobin.

Alongside What We Do In The Shadows, Clement also co-created its spin-off series Wellington Paranormal with Waititi. Filming for season four of Wellington Paranormal began in May.

The third season of What We Do In The Shadows will premiere in the US on September 2 on FX. It will stream the next day via FX on Hulu. A UK air date is yet to be confirmed.

“We’re picking up right where we left off, that’s for sure,” Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo in the show, told Digital Spy.

“But what’s to be done with this scenario? What’s to be done with someone who has shown their true colours, but also has shown their loyalty, and loyalty to the people who survive?”

Meanwhile, executive producer Stefani Robinson has teased that a new character who is “someone we all know and love” will be joining the show for the new season.