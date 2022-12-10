Jenna Ortega can’t hide her giggles in new ‘Wednesday’ blooper reel

Netflix have shared the official blooper reel for Wednesday – watch star Jenna Ortega be unable to contain her giggles below.

Ortega takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released Addams Family spin-off – which has been a huge hit on Netflix since its release.

“Jenna Ortega breaking character is by far my favourite thing this week,” Netflix wrote on Twitter when sharing the blooper reel for the show’s first season.

During the clip, Ortega is unable to keep a straight face – a key trait of her unflappable character.

See all the giggles below.

Wednesday Bloopers! Jenna Ortega breaking character is by far my favorite thing this week. pic.twitter.com/2g5G88yrMT — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

In a four-star review of Wednesday, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”

In a scene from the hugely popular new Netflix show, Ortega (Wednesday Addams) performs a dance to The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’, which has gone viral since the series aired.

Now, Lady Gaga has recreated the viral dance after fans on TikTok set it to the singer’s 2011 track ‘Bloody Mary’.

On Twitter, Gaga shared her love for Ortega and the show. On Wednesday Addams’ official Twitter account, a message read: I see you doing my dance moves to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Gaga then responded: Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”