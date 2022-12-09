Jenna Ortega criticises love triangle plot in ‘Wednesday’: “I’ve always been against it”

Jenna Ortega has said she has “always been against” the love triangle storyline in Wednesday.

In the Netflix series, barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and artist Xavier (Percy Hynes White) are seen competing for the affections of Wednesday Addams (Ortega) at Nevermore Academy.

Speaking to Etalk about the dynamic, Ortega said she confronted the writers about the idea, who reassured her that it wasn’t going to be a traditional love triangle.

“As far as the boys went, I had to accept it,” Ortega explained. “Honestly I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard because this is just me being protective. I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.

“I talked to the writers about this and they said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not going to be that.’”

Speaking further about the plotline going into a potential season two to MTV News, Ortega added: “I’ve always been against the love triangle idea. Now that Tyler’s off the table, I feel like she’s off boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there’s an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship.

“Because I don’t think it’s shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don’t become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling-like relationships. I think that’d be wonderful to see.”

Ortega recently supported the idea of a romance between Wednesday and her roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), after they hugged in the final episode. “In a perfect world, [Wednesday and Enid] would have been a thing,” she said.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Wednesday ends up a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”