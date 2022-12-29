Jenna Ortega refused to say line about Wednesday hating herself

Jenna Ortega has said that she omitted a line that was in the script for the fourth episode of Wednesday.

The fourth episode of the hit Netflix show, titled Woe, What A Night, garnered a particularly large amount of attention for the viral scene in which Wednesday dances to The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ at Nevermore Academy’s Rave’N Dance. Earlier in the episode, she spotted a dress in a shop window that she loved, which Thing went on to steal.

In a Netflix Q&A, Ortega revealed that she was supposed to say “Oh my God I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself.”’

“And I was blown away because that sounded like… it was just a bunch of little things like that. I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human,” Ortega said [via Metro].

Ortega has previously admitted to speaking up when parts of the Wednesday script conflicted with her own vision for the character. She has been critical of the love triangle subplot in the show, going as far to confront the writers about it. “Honestly I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard because this is just me being protective,” she said. “I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.”

She has also shown her support for the shipping of her character with her sweet, quirky friend Enid Sinclair, a pairing that fans have christened ‘Wenclair’. “In a perfect world, [Wednesday and Enid] would have been a thing,” Ortega said.

The show’s creators, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have since commented on whether they would ever consider bringing the two characters together romantically. “We’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. That friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”