Jenna Ortega says she was “hysterically crying” due to ‘Wednesday’ schedule

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has spoken about the intense filming schedule for the Netflix series, revealing preparation for one sequence left her “hysterically crying”.

The actress debuted as Wednesday Addams in the series last year, which became a huge hit for the streamer when it dropped in November.

During a new Netflix Q&A panel, Ortega opened up about filming the show, recalling that she worked very long days, alongside having to learn new skills for her character such as playing the cello.

“It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” she explained (via Variety).

“It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren’t shooting the sixth day that week, it was, ‘All right, well then, we’ll get your lessons in on that day.’”

During the Q&A, Ortega revealed that she started learning cello and fencing months before filming, and had to switch cello teachers when she moved to Romania for filming in preparation for the ‘Paint It Black’ cello sequence, which proved difficult to master.

“I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out,” Ortega recalled. “There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying.”

Although she didn’t want to let down cellists watching the show, the actress was reassured by director Tim Burton, Ortega recalling his saying: “Oh, don’t worry, you’re going to do great. It’s gonna look great.”

She further added: “I didn’t know where my hands were even supposed to go and then I had to make two cellos come out of one cello, which was ridiculous.”

Following its debut, Wednesday became Netflix’s second most-watched English-language title ever, and was renewed for a second season in January.