Jenna Ortega shares cryptic image of wrecked house: “This will make sense later”

Jenna Ortega has shared a cryptic image on Instagram, prompting fans to speculate about the second season of Wednesday.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared an image of an old wooden house in an isolated and snow-covered location.

While she didn’t caption the image in any way, she eventually commented on the post: “This house will make sense later.”

Fans have since been speculating about the mysterious location, with some wondering if it will feature in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, in which Ortega will star as the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder).

However, a comment from her Wednesday co-star Hunter Doohan has seemingly confirmed that the house will feature in the second season of Netflix‘s Addams Family spin-off.

“Love your new place!” wrote Doohan, a response that garnered over 17,000 likes from fans.

Netflix announced back in January that their second most-streamed English language series ever would return for more episodes.

In an exclusive interview with Netflix’s in-house publication Tudum, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.

“We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Details on the release date and plot of the upcoming season are yet to be revealed.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME described the show as depicting a “very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know”.

“Wednesday’s acerbic wit, her sassy putdowns, are put to excellent use by Jenna Ortega, who is perfectly cast… any creative differences appear to have been worked out,” it read. “Wednesday ends up a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”