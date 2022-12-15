Jenna Ortega to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to talk about ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega will this week make an appearance The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her Netflix hit Wednesday.

Ortega, who plays the lead of Wednesday Adams in the gothic-tinged teen drama, is due to appear on the show tomorrow (December 16).

It caps off a successful 2022 for the actor, who has seen her stock rise exponentially after appearing in the TV series and four other films.

Having attracted a huge fan-following by starring as the daughter of Gomez and Morticia, the actor is seemingly poised to spill some stories about the show.

A teaser for what’s to come appeared on Ortega’s Instagram feed, with a caption reading: “Jenna Ortega makes her Tonight Show debut to talk all things @WednesdayNetflix [sic].” Her appearance on the show, is due to air this Friday (December 16).

Having already had a streaming hit this autumn with its Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series, Netflix has since seen Wednesday eclipse Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to become the second most-watched English language property of all time on its platform.

Since Wednesday‘s release at the end of November, the Addams Family spinoff has reached more than 1billion viewing hours within the space of a month.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennaortega/2993326141401948482/

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

In a four-star review NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season for Wednesday. The first season is available to stream on the platform now.