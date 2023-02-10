Jenna Ortega was supposed to be in ‘You’ season four

Jenna Ortega was originally going to feature in the fourth season of You.

The actor, who played Ellie Alves in the Netflix show’s second season, was expected to return for the fourth outing but couldn’t due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday.

Speaking to IndieWire, showrunner Sera Gamble said: “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show.’ It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

You’s fourth season brings back Penn Badgley as killer Joe Goldberg and Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, alongside new cast members Lukas Gage, Charlotte Richie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers.

Ortega is set to reprise her role of Wednesday Addams in a second season of Wednesday, which is expected to be released next year. Her next role is in the slasher sequel Scream VI, where she reprises her role of Tara Carpenter from the previous installment.

Speaking to Teen Vogue in 2019, Ortega said she’d love to return to the character of Ellie. “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life,” she said. “I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad.

“We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society. [Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”

In a four-star review of You season four part one, NME wrote: “Yes, it’s all very silly, but it’s also surprisingly gripping and consistently witty. ‘I’m in the West End revival of Mean Girls,’ Joe’s internal monologue deadpans at one point. By the end of episode five, you’ll be craving the season’s second half more than you might care to admit.”