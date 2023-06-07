Jenna Ortega had a “weird” ‘Wednesday’ fan moment on a flight

Actor Jenna Ortega has revealed that she had a “weird” fan moment from a Wednesday fan during a flight.

Speaking as part of a roundtable event with The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega recalled how she’s been surprised by audiences for the hit Netflix show – with fans spanning a much greater age range than she thought. In the show, Ortega plays the titular character of Wednesday Adams.

She said: “Wednesday has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least age wise, so it’s older people and younger people,” she said of the show’s fans.

Ortega went on to describe how she had a “weird” moment on a plane with a flight attendant who was also a fan.

She explained: “But I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that.

“I got off one yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this,'” she recalled, in reference to her character’s hairstyle in the show.

Meanwhile, the second season of Wednesday is set to explore more of the character’s Latino heritage.

Last month marked six months since the Addams Family spin-off first arrived on Netflix, starring Ortega alongside a cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci.

Now, with the popular series being confirmed for a second season, co-creator Miles Millar has discussed the possible plot choices for the next instalment of the show with IndieWire, and shared that the writers are looking for a way to make the character’s heritage more prominent in the story.

“It’s so rare to find an iconic character of this stature,” said Millar of Ortega, who has Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry. “We really try to find ways to [highlight that] authentically.”

He went on to explain what questions the scriptwriters have been addressing when it comes to making the show as representative of the Latino community as possible.

“What would Wednesday listen to when she was growing up? What would Gomez be playing? … Finding moments where we could really make it feel like a girl who’s grown up in New Jersey with a Latino parent,” he continued. “How would that resonate with her as a teen? Certainly this season we’re looking for more ways to explore that.”

In a four-star review of the first series last year, NME described the show as depicting a “very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know”.

“Wednesday’s acerbic wit, her sassy putdowns, are put to excellent use by Jenna Ortega, who is perfectly cast… any creative differences appear to have been worked out,” it read. “Wednesday ends up a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”

Since portraying Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega has starred in Scream VI and hosted Saturday Night Live. She was recently cast in a sequel to Beetlejuice opposite Michael Keaton, set to be released next year.

Ortega’s previous credits include roles in Jane The Virgin, Disney channel series Stuck In The Middle, drama film The Fallout and the second season of You.