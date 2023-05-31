Jenna Ortega’s mum responds after her daughter goes viral for smoking

Jenna Ortega’s mum has responded to a viral video showing her daughter smoking.

Last week, a clip showing the Wednesday actor appearing to smoke a cigarette was circulated by fans online, with some raising concerns for her health.

In response, Jenna’s mum, Natalie Ortega, uploaded various posts to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 30) to highlight the dangers of smoking.

The 13-post breakdown starts with a meme showing Gollum from The Lord Of The Rings, with the caption: “Don’t believe those lies about cigarettes being bad for you. I’ve been smoking for most my 21 years and I feel great!”

After various slides which highlight the diseases and “repulsive” smell that smoking can cause, Natalie closes out with a quote about motherhood. “A mother is always a mother,” the post reads. “She never stops worrying about her children, even when they are all grown up and have children of their own.”

Natalie’s response has been noticed by Ortega’s fans. On Twitter, one wrote: “Jenna Ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via Instagram story ain’t no way.”

Jenna ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via her instagram story ain’t no way 😭 pic.twitter.com/NHeSXy2PXD — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) May 31, 2023

Since portraying Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega has starred in Scream VI and hosted Saturday Night Live. She was recently cast in a sequel to Beetlejuice opposite Michael Keaton, set to be released next year.

Ortega’s previous credits include roles in Jane The Virgin, Disney channel series Stuck In The Middle, drama film The Fallout and the second season of You.

Recently, writers partaking in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike called out Ortega for rewriting parts of Wednesday because she felt “very, very protective” of the character.